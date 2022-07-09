News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New petanque piste opens at Kesgrave community centre

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM July 9, 2022
The new petanque piste at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre is finally open.

Members of a Kesgrave petanque team are celebrating, after winning their first home league match – which they were finally able to play on the new piste at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre. 

The Le Boules Piste was laid in the grounds of the community centre in September 2020, but Covid restrictions meant that the pitch has stood empty for over a year. 

Now, it is finally open to the community, with petanque team the Kesgrave Rollers celebrating with a win against the Westerfield Pointers on June 5, with a final score of 3:1. 

The Kesgrave Rollers are delighted to finally be able to play petanque at their local community centre.

Petanque is part of the boules family, with the aim of getting your boule as close to the target as possible. 

The Kesgrave Rollers were delighted to be able to play - and win - their first home league match on June 5.

The new petanque piste at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre is finally open.

Petanque is part of the boules family, with the aim of getting your boule as close to the target as possible. 

According to the community centre general manager, Stuart Lawson, it was a relief to finally put the pitch to use. 

He said: “It was great to finally get the first Petanque match underway after some difficult times over the past couple of years.  

“It is available to use for young and old alike and is a great asset to the facilities we have here.” 

Funding for the pitch was secured from SPARK, which supports Kesgrave organisations providing sport, recreation and other leisure activities. 

