New petanque piste opens at Kesgrave community centre
- Credit: Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre
Members of a Kesgrave petanque team are celebrating, after winning their first home league match – which they were finally able to play on the new piste at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre.
The Le Boules Piste was laid in the grounds of the community centre in September 2020, but Covid restrictions meant that the pitch has stood empty for over a year.
Now, it is finally open to the community, with petanque team the Kesgrave Rollers celebrating with a win against the Westerfield Pointers on June 5, with a final score of 3:1.
Petanque is part of the boules family, with the aim of getting your boule as close to the target as possible.
According to the community centre general manager, Stuart Lawson, it was a relief to finally put the pitch to use.
He said: “It was great to finally get the first Petanque match underway after some difficult times over the past couple of years.
“It is available to use for young and old alike and is a great asset to the facilities we have here.”
Funding for the pitch was secured from SPARK, which supports Kesgrave organisations providing sport, recreation and other leisure activities.