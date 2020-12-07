Kesgrave shooting: Boy due in court for plea hearing
Archant
A teenage boy is due to appear in court on Monday accused of the attempted murder of another boy in Kesgrave.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court for a 15-year-old boy charged over the shooting of another 15-year-old boy in the Grange Farm area on Monday, September 7.
The defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
A provisional trial date has been set for January 25.
Police have previously confirmed that a 15-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries following the incident. He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later regained consciousness but remained in intensive care.
A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested in Ipswich shortly afterwards.
