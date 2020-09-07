E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 15:43 07 September 2020

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Police have confirmed that a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old was shot in Kesgrave.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones has made a statement at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA/WIREAssistant Chief Constable Rob Jones has made a statement at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA/WIRE

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones from Suffolk police made a statement at 3pm today, near the sight of the shooting at the junction of Through Jollys and Ropes Drive.

Police were called to the area at 8.40am this morning after the 15-year-old boy was shot in Through Jollys.

The Year 11 Kesgrave High School pupil was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries in an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The 15-year-old victim is a pupil in Year 11 at Kesgrave High School. Picture; JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREThe 15-year-old victim is a pupil in Year 11 at Kesgrave High School. Picture; JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A teenager has now been arrested in connection with the shooting and taken into police custody for questioning.

Mr Jones confirmed the victim was having urgent medical treatment and said: “We are currently providing support to the boy’s family.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is nothing now to suggest a wider threat to the public.

“However, understandably the community in Kesgrave, particularly in the Grange Farm area, will be extremely shocked and concerned and furthermore it is inevitable that parents across Ipswich will be anxious following this morning’s incident.

“I’d like to reassure the public that our priority is to keep everyone safe and that incidents like this are extremely rare in Suffolk.”

The assistant chief constable confirmed police have made an arrest as part of the investigation and added: “We are currently working with all our partners and with the schools to ensure that everyone feels safe when they are collecting their children from school this afternoon and in the days ahead.

“There will be more police officers on patrol today and we are going to be providing reassurance in the area.

“Some of the areas in Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed at present and there is a partial closure in Ropes Drive, but parents will still be able to collect their children.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid these particular areas while our enquiries continue.”

The teenager arrested continues to be questioned at Martlesham police station.

He asked anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

