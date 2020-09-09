Breaking

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow schoolboy with a shotgun in Kesgrave.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Norwich Youth Court today via video link, September 9, after being charged last night with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He sat beside his lawyer with a social worker at another location, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the 20-minute hearing.

The court heard the victim was allegedly shot in the face following a confrontation.

The alleged was asked not to enter pleas and has since been remanded in custody until an appearance before Ipswich Crown Court this afternoon.

His parents were not present at the hearing.

Police had previously been granted an extra 12 hours to quiz the teenager, from the Woodbridge area, following his arrest in Ipswich around two hours after the shooting on Monday morning, September 7.

A 12-gauge Beretta over and under shotgun was allegedly found in a car he used to flee the scene.

The Year 11 Kesgrave High School student who was shot, also aged 15, remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A huge emergency services response – including armed police and the air ambulance – followed the incident, which happened in the Grange Farm estate in the town before 8.40am on Monday.

Police remained on the scene in Friends Walk for more than 24 hours after the shooting, while a police presence remains in the town – primarily around the high school at the start and end of the school day.