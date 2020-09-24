Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave regains consciousness
PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 September 2020
Archant
A teenager who was shot on Kesgrave’s Grange Farm estate while walking to school has regained consciousness in hospital.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the head with a shotgun in Friends Walk on Monday, September 7.
He had since remained in a critical condition after being airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, from the scene that morning.
MORE: Timeline shows series of events on day of Kesgrave shooting
A police spokesman has since confirmed that the boy has regained consciousness – but remains in intensive care.
The spokesman said: “The victim has regained consciousness and remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ipswich shortly after the incident, and has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.
MORE: Teen appears in court over Kesgrave shooting
The boy, who is from the Woodbridge area and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Youth Court and at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7 and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 7.
A provisional trial date has been set for January 25 next year.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.