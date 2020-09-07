Kesgrave shooting: footage and images should not be shared, police warn

Police have urged the public not to share images or video related to the Kesgrave shooting incident on social media Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Police have urged people to refrain from sharing images related to the shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, on social media.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened at around 8.40am today.

A 15-year-old boy has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for his injuries, though his condition is not currently known.

Suffolk police tweeted: “We are aware of some footage/imagery circulating on social media of this morning’s incident at Kesgrave.

“We’d ask that circulation of such pictures and videos of the incident does not take place.

“Help us keep you safe. Thank you.”

