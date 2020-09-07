‘Shocked and saddened’ - education secretary’s sorrow at Kesgrave shooting

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has reacted to the shooting in Kesgrave. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is “shocked and sadddened” to hear about the shooting of a 15-year-old Kesgrave High School pupil.

The shooting in Kesgrave has led to a major police investigation. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA/WIRE The shooting in Kesgrave has led to a major police investigation. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA/WIRE

Suffolk police remain at the scene after one person was shot in Through Jollys shortly after 8.40am, with the Essex and Herts Air Amubulance landing nearby.

The victim – a 15-year-old boy - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he is receiving urgent medical treatment.

Officers investigating the incident arrested a teenage boy and he has been taken into police custody for questioning.

The incident has left people in the area shocked, with The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, saying he was “utterly dismayed by what had happened”.

And now Mr Williamson has told the House of Commons: “I think we’re all shocked and saddened to learn about the incident in which a young person was seriously hurt on their way to school in Suffolk today.

“Our thoughts are very much with the young person, their family and the whole school community at this very difficult time.”

Through Jollys and Friends Walk remain closed to the public as police conduct an investigation into the incident.