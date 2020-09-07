Kesgrave shooting: Everything we know so far

Police declared a major incident this morning after a teenage boy was reportedly shot in Kesgrave. Here’s what we know so far:

Suffolk Constabulary was called at 8.40am on Monday morning to reports of a shooting in Through Jollys, off Ropes Drive, in Kesgrave.

Officers cordoned off part of the Grange Farm estate as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed near the scene.

People reported hearing loud noises and seeing others flee the scene, while some residents instructed by police to stay in their homes.

Police urged people to avoid the area and confirmed one person had been shot in a serious incident.

The force said Friends Walk and Through Jollys were completely closed off – with a partial closure in Ropes Drive.

Kesgrave High School headteacher, Julia Upton sent a message to parents saying staff had been made aware of a serious incident involving a year 11 student on their way to school.

Kesgrave High School and Heath Primary School, in Bell Lane, confirmed that pupils would be kept on-site until the end of the day.

A resident of Through Jollys said: “I heard the sound of the gunshot. I thought someone had dropped a paving slab or something.

“I heard the screams, so I ran outside to see if I could go help. When the ambulance and police arrived, I was asked to get back so they could get on with their job.

“I told my son it’s not a bad area just because something like this has happened.”

Debbie McCallum, East Suffolk councillor for Kesgrave, urged residents to stay calm.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Ipswich, police cordoned off Westwood Avenue, which runs between Norwich Road and Valley Road.

A large police presence remained on scene into the afternoon.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the two police scenes are linked.

At 11.21am, police confirm a 15-year-old boy had sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for urgent medical treatment.

The constabulary said a teenage boy had been arrested and taken into police custody for questioning.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Following this serious incident our priority is to keep everyone safe.

“We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation, and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe when they are collecting their children from school this afternoon.

“There will be more police officers on patrol, and to provide reassurance in the area, and I would ask for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.”