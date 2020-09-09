E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Kesgrave teen remains in critical condition two days after shooting

PUBLISHED: 18:51 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 09 September 2020

A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to school in Kesgrave on Monday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to school in Kesgrave on Monday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The 15-year-old boy shot in Kesgrave on Monday remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The Year 11 pupil was shot on his way to Kesgrave High School on Monday, September 7, shortly before 8.40am in Friends Walk.

The victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and he remains there in serious condition.

The teenager accused of the shooting, also aged 15, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today and is next due to appear in court for a plea hearing on December 7. He has been remanded in custody.

Police have increased patrols in the Kesgrave area and a police pod is located in Through Jollys to provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions and raise queries.

