Boy, 15, remains in critical condition after Kesgrave shooting

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The 15-year-old victim of the Kesgrave shooting remains in a critical condition today, police have confirmed.

A Year 11 student is in a critical condition following the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A Year 11 student is in a critical condition following the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Year 11 student at Kesgrave High School was shot at around 8.40am yesterday, while he was on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge at around 10am yesterday and was in a critical condition last night.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the boy’s condition remained unchanged from overnight.

Suffolk police have since confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

A probe is taking place into the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A probe is taking place into the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

Today, officers confirmed they had seized a “long barrelled gun” as part of their investigation.

Officers remain on the scene in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave, with two uniformed police stood outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place.

The road is still closed and a white police forensics tent can also still be seen, while at the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is a pre-fabricated police pod.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

However, a police presence will remain in the area in the coming days to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.