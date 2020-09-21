E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition two weeks on

PUBLISHED: 17:41 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 21 September 2020

Police officers remained in the Kesgrave area for several days following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A 15-year-old boy shot in Kesgrave two weeks ago remains in a critical condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

Police, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called to Friends Walk, on the Grange Farm estate, at 8.40am on Monday, September 7 after the boy was shot on his way to school.

He was airlifted to hospital around an hour after he was shot.

Suffolk police has confirmed the boy’s condition remains critical.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested in Ipswich in connection with the shooting a few hours after the incident.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He appeared via video link at Norwich Youth Court and at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9, and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 7.

MORE: Students praised for ‘exceptional’ conduct after Kesgrave shooting horror

