Kesgrave shooting victim’s condition no longer life-threatening

Police remained in the Kesgrave area for several days after the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

The teenage victim of the Kesgrave shooting is now stable but has suffered life-changing injuries, police have confirmed.

A teenage boy from Kesgrave was shot on his way to school on Monday, September 7.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, from the scene that morning and has remained there ever since.

Police confirmed two weeks ago that the boy had regained consciousness.

Now they have been able to confirm that he is stable.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The victim currently remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, with his condition now stable and no longer considered to be life-threatening.

“However, his injuries are life-changing and he is expected to remain in hospital for a considerable length of time.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, shortly after the incident, and has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The boy, who is from the Woodbridge area and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Youth Court and at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7 and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 7.

A provisional trial date has been set for January 25 next year.