News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ladies night event in Kesgrave with strippers sold-out in five days

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM January 17, 2022
Kesgrave Social Club

Kesgrave Social Club in Edmonton Road, Kesgrave. - Credit: Google Street View

A late-night event in Kesgrave that has promised strippers has sold out in five days. 

Tickets for Ladies Night were only put on sale on Wednesday, January 12, for the March event and all sold out by Sunday.

The event by Kesgrave Social Club has promised a glass of fizz on entry, a disco, a raffle and strippers. 

Drag Queen Miss Dot Com, who has thirteen years in the business wowing ladies/hen nights, adult cabaret evenings, birthdays, weddings and civil partnerships, will also make an appearance.

The event is due to take place on Friday, March 18 at 7pm. 

There are other events to check out at Kesgrave Social Club including Tommy's Tickety Boo Charity Dance, County Darts, and live music over the next months. 

Keep an eye on Kesgrave Social Club page for the latest updates by searching the club's name on Facebook. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich
  2. 2 Take a look inside 15th Century farmhouse near Ipswich up for sale
  3. 3 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  1. 4 Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout in Felixstowe
  2. 5 A12 partially reopens after crash near Copdock Interchange
  3. 6 Motorist angry over £100 'fine' at Ipswich car park
  4. 7 BrewDog, The Botanist and other reasons to be positive about Ipswich town centre
  5. 8 5 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid this week
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The county's criminals locked up in the last week
  7. 10 Tattingstone 'suitcase murder': 'Never too late' say police on 55th anniversary
Music
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 | Updated

Road reopens after five miles of tailbacks on A12 due to lane closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mould at Tayla Williams' Sanctuary Housing-run home in Chantry. 

Housing News

Ipswich families unable to heat mouldy homes get action from landlord

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A sign welcomes drivers to Ipswich on Norwich Road.

Is Ipswich really England's oldest town? Experts give their view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Storico has opened up in Ipswich's Northgate Street

Food and Drink

Take a look inside new Ipswich restaurant that makes pizza the 'proper way'

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon