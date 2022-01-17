Ladies night event in Kesgrave with strippers sold-out in five days
- Credit: Google Street View
A late-night event in Kesgrave that has promised strippers has sold out in five days.
Tickets for Ladies Night were only put on sale on Wednesday, January 12, for the March event and all sold out by Sunday.
The event by Kesgrave Social Club has promised a glass of fizz on entry, a disco, a raffle and strippers.
Drag Queen Miss Dot Com, who has thirteen years in the business wowing ladies/hen nights, adult cabaret evenings, birthdays, weddings and civil partnerships, will also make an appearance.
The event is due to take place on Friday, March 18 at 7pm.
There are other events to check out at Kesgrave Social Club including Tommy's Tickety Boo Charity Dance, County Darts, and live music over the next months.
Keep an eye on Kesgrave Social Club page for the latest updates by searching the club's name on Facebook.
