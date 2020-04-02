E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Who is the Kesgrave Spider-Man?

PUBLISHED: 18:57 02 April 2020

Spider-Man has been seen jogging in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Spider-Man has been seen jogging in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

An unknown hero dressed as Spider-Man has been running around Kesgrave in a bid to make children smile during the coronavirus crisis – but who is the person behind the mask?

Spider-Man said he decided to start his jogging in a bid to make children who are stuck at home smile Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSpider-Man said he decided to start his jogging in a bid to make children who are stuck at home smile Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The spider-sensed hero first appeared on the streets of Kesgrave earlier this week and has started a storm on social media, with floods of thank you messages pouring in.

Pictures have shown him running along the main cycle path in Grange Farm, while locals have been posting on Facebook to share their stories of him waving as he ran by.

MORE: Join in to Clap for Our Carers tonight

One person said: “I feel really safe now, knowing Spider-Man is looking out for us,” while another said he has been able to take time off while key workers and NHS staff have been saving the world.

But for now at least, his identity is to remain a mystery – although he had a message to give to the people of Grange Farm.

He said: “I just thought: ‘Well, I’m stuck inside all day, so why not just go out for my daily run dressed like Spider-Man?’

“But then I thought it would be a nice idea to do the ‘Rainbow Run’ by going around all the houses where children aren’t able to go outside and cheer them up.”

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus news here

What started as a regular run on his own could now see the streets of Grange Farm inundated with childhood favourite superheroes, with some of his friends set to join him next week. Among them could be Iron Man, Batman and The Flash.

He added: “There has been a fair few people turning round for a double take, a few people beeping their horns and some children giving me a wave.

“With all that’s going on in the world, I just think we all need something to smile about – and if me being a bit loopy does that, then that’s fine with me.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates

To children who are scared they might miss him, he said: “If Spidey doesn’t wave, give him a shout as he relies so much on his Spidey sense, his eyes aren’t so good – so give him a shout or beep if you want a wave.”

Kesgrave’s own hero is not the only one in the country however, with Spider-Man also spotted running in Stockport, while in West Sussex he has been delivering shopping to those in self-isolation.

For the latest daily updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teen charged with allegedly spitting at police officers

A man has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker after he reportedly spat in the faces of police officers Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date set for inquest into death of Ipswich mother and son

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Who is the Kesgrave Spider-Man?

Spider-Man has been seen jogging in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harry Potter fans given lockdown treat by JK Rowling as she offers free content during lockdown

JK Rowling who has set up Harry Potter at Home to entertain families during the Coronavirus lockdown Photo: BBC/Tom Hayward
Drive 24