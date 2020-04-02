Who is the Kesgrave Spider-Man?

Spider-Man has been seen jogging in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

An unknown hero dressed as Spider-Man has been running around Kesgrave in a bid to make children smile during the coronavirus crisis – but who is the person behind the mask?

Spider-Man said he decided to start his jogging in a bid to make children who are stuck at home smile Picture: CONTRIBUTED Spider-Man said he decided to start his jogging in a bid to make children who are stuck at home smile Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The spider-sensed hero first appeared on the streets of Kesgrave earlier this week and has started a storm on social media, with floods of thank you messages pouring in.

Pictures have shown him running along the main cycle path in Grange Farm, while locals have been posting on Facebook to share their stories of him waving as he ran by.

One person said: “I feel really safe now, knowing Spider-Man is looking out for us,” while another said he has been able to take time off while key workers and NHS staff have been saving the world.

But for now at least, his identity is to remain a mystery – although he had a message to give to the people of Grange Farm.

He said: “I just thought: ‘Well, I’m stuck inside all day, so why not just go out for my daily run dressed like Spider-Man?’

“But then I thought it would be a nice idea to do the ‘Rainbow Run’ by going around all the houses where children aren’t able to go outside and cheer them up.”

What started as a regular run on his own could now see the streets of Grange Farm inundated with childhood favourite superheroes, with some of his friends set to join him next week. Among them could be Iron Man, Batman and The Flash.

He added: “There has been a fair few people turning round for a double take, a few people beeping their horns and some children giving me a wave.

“With all that’s going on in the world, I just think we all need something to smile about – and if me being a bit loopy does that, then that’s fine with me.”

To children who are scared they might miss him, he said: “If Spidey doesn’t wave, give him a shout as he relies so much on his Spidey sense, his eyes aren’t so good – so give him a shout or beep if you want a wave.”

Kesgrave’s own hero is not the only one in the country however, with Spider-Man also spotted running in Stockport, while in West Sussex he has been delivering shopping to those in self-isolation.

