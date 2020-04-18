Kesgrave super heroes continue mission to spread lockdown smiles

A group of super heroes have descended on the streets of Kesgrave to help spread smiles during the coronavirus lockdown.

Members of the group – including Batman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman – have been spotted across the town since late March, after local runner Spider-Man made a plea to friends.

Making the most of their daily exercise allowance, each hero runs through Grange Farm and the surrounding area on “rainbow runs”, waving to children watching from their windows who have painted rainbow pictures to show support for NHS workers.

The group – who says the NHS are the nation’s true heroes – has also posted colouring sheets online for children who wish to post a picture of their favourite super hero in their window.

Spider-Man was first seen running several weeks ago, instantly creating a stir on local social media groups, thanking him for bringing a smile to the faces children in the area.

Still wishing to remain anonymous, he said: “I think it’s helping me and the other Superhero runners feel we’re doing our little bit to help lift the spirits of the general public.

“We’re hopefully reinforcing the message to stay at home and abide by the rules, but it’s okay to get out for your daily exercise and it’s important to maintain both your physical and mental health through the lockdown.”

Other heroes in the group include Bat Girl, The Flash, Deadpool, video game favourite Mario and stuntman Evil Kinevil.

As well as waving as they run by, members of the group have also briefly stopped at the end of children’s driveways to wish them a happy birthday from a safe distance before continuing on their journey.

They have also posted video messages to children on their birthday and for people who are struggling with feelings of isolation.

Spider-Man added: “We’ve done videos for people further afield and it’s definitely helping all of us cope with the lockdown too.

“The NHS really don’t need to have extra issues and problems to deal with and you want to be as strong as possible should you find yourself fighting Covid-19.”

One local resident said on Facebook: “Well done, super hero squad – you are making us all smile”, while another said being an adult doesn’t stop him being excited to see them every day.