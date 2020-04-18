E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kesgrave super heroes continue mission to spread lockdown smiles

PUBLISHED: 08:01 19 April 2020

A group of super heroes have descended on the streets of Kesgrave during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

A group of super heroes have descended on the streets of Kesgrave during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

A group of super heroes have descended on the streets of Kesgrave to help spread smiles during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Flash, one of the super heroes keeping children entertained during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROESThe Flash, one of the super heroes keeping children entertained during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

Members of the group – including Batman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman – have been spotted across the town since late March, after local runner Spider-Man made a plea to friends.

Making the most of their daily exercise allowance, each hero runs through Grange Farm and the surrounding area on “rainbow runs”, waving to children watching from their windows who have painted rainbow pictures to show support for NHS workers.

The group – who says the NHS are the nation’s true heroes – has also posted colouring sheets online for children who wish to post a picture of their favourite super hero in their window.

Spider-Man was first seen running several weeks ago, instantly creating a stir on local social media groups, thanking him for bringing a smile to the faces children in the area.

Members of the group run individually and wave at children stuck inside their houses Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROESMembers of the group run individually and wave at children stuck inside their houses Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

Still wishing to remain anonymous, he said: “I think it’s helping me and the other Superhero runners feel we’re doing our little bit to help lift the spirits of the general public.

“We’re hopefully reinforcing the message to stay at home and abide by the rules, but it’s okay to get out for your daily exercise and it’s important to maintain both your physical and mental health through the lockdown.”

Other heroes in the group include Bat Girl, The Flash, Deadpool, video game favourite Mario and stuntman Evil Kinevil.

As well as waving as they run by, members of the group have also briefly stopped at the end of children’s driveways to wish them a happy birthday from a safe distance before continuing on their journey.

The super heroes are keen runners by day, who can now only run once a day during the lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROESThe super heroes are keen runners by day, who can now only run once a day during the lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

They have also posted video messages to children on their birthday and for people who are struggling with feelings of isolation.

Spider-Man added: “We’ve done videos for people further afield and it’s definitely helping all of us cope with the lockdown too.

“The NHS really don’t need to have extra issues and problems to deal with and you want to be as strong as possible should you find yourself fighting Covid-19.”

One local resident said on Facebook: “Well done, super hero squad – you are making us all smile”, while another said being an adult doesn’t stop him being excited to see them every day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police chief ‘proud’ of how Suffolk officers have handled coronavirus crisis

Chief constable Steve Jupp says he is 'proud' of his officers for their work during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave super heroes continue mission to spread lockdown smiles

A group of super heroes have descended on the streets of Kesgrave during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: KESGRAVE SUPER HEROES

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Five: Test your knowledge of the Blues’ home... Portman Road

Ipswich Town quiz

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seven die at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus as county case numbers rise

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24