State of the art tennis courts opened up to the public in Kesgrave

Official opening of the new tennis courts in Kesgrave. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

A project to bring state of the art tennis facilities to a Suffolk town has been completed.

New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows tennis coaches Molly Wright, 17, Ben Coupe, 26 and Becky Foulger, 21. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows tennis coaches Molly Wright, 17, Ben Coupe, 26 and Becky Foulger, 21. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Tennis courts at the Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre (KSWMCC) have been given a complete makeover, to make them some of the most advanced in the county.

The project has been a year in the making and was funded with help from Sports, Amenities, Recreation in Kesgrave (SPARK) which runs a charity shop in the town.

Sports England and Kesgrave’s district councillors also helped with the funding.

All four courts at the centre have been resurfaced and repainted to help bring them up to spec.

New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows Stuart Lawson, general manager of Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows Stuart Lawson, general manager of Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stuart Lawson, general manager at KSWMCC, said: “It’s been a collaboration through the community and beyond.

“It felt like a real partnership.

“We had a little event to say thanks to everybody.”

Mr Lawson said the centre had tried to make the most of the recent shutdown to improve facilities elsewhere as well as on the tennis courts.

New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows Shirley Coupe, who used to play tennis there for decades, with her grandson Ben Coupe who is now a tennis coach. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY New tennis courts have opened in Kesgrave. Picture shows Shirley Coupe, who used to play tennis there for decades, with her grandson Ben Coupe who is now a tennis coach. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

“We have tried to make the facilities even better during the shutdown,” said Mr Lawson.

“We have new petanque court and cricket hut.”