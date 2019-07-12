Have your say on Kesgrave's Neighbourhood Plan

Kesgrave - plans have been put forward to shape its future Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Kesgrave Town Council has put out its neighbourhood plan for consultation - which looks to tackle the big issues in the area such as parking and the lack of open spaces and leisure facilities.

The plan, which the public have been invited to comment on, is available to view on the council's website and at a series of public question and answer sessions until September 2.

According to the plan, the town's minimum housing requirement is 20, with 11 already in the pipeline.

Among the issues raised in the neighbourhood plan are:

- Kesgrave's lack of leisure facilities compared to population

The town is now Suffolk's ninth biggest town by population but has no football ground, despite having two football clubs running 47 teams, no ambulance or fire station, no bus station, no cinema, no citizens advice bureau, no petrol station and no railway link.

A third of residents feel that facilities are not suitable and 28% use facilities elsewhere.

- The importance of maintaining Kesgrave's character and identity

The plan says maintaining gaps between the built-up areas of Kesgrave to keep it separate from Rushmere St Andrew and Martlesham Heath, and to prevent them being viewed as a single 'East Ipswich' territory, is 'essential'.

- Road congestion, parking and lack of open spaces

The report says in Old Kesgrave, homes were originally built with large gardens to combat the lack of nearby open spaces. In the years since, homeowners have sold parts of their gardens for development, creating problems in relation to cramming, air quality and tight access roads.

In more recent developments, such as Grange Farm, the layout is more dense with small gardens and narrow access roads which has created complaints over road and pavement parking and the fear emergency vehicles can't get through.

What the plan proposes:

To tackle these issues, Kesgrave's Neighbourhood Plan looks to limit the building of homes in residential gardens to prevent homes being built too close together and to prevent homes being built in areas that separate the town from surrounding villages.

It also looks to protect local green spaces by preventing development, to promote projects that would add to the town's leisure facilities and to encourage better design and layouts in any new developments, including more off-street parking to avoid street cramming.

To view the plans yourself and to give feedback visit www.kesgravetowncouncil.org.uk/listings/kesgrave-neighbourhood-plan







Kesgrave Town Council is hosting a series of drop-in sessions to give the public their say on the plans.

Kesgrave Market, Twelve Acre Approach, Kesgrave

June 15 (9am - 12pm)

July 20

August 17

Kesgrave Town Council office, Ferguson Way, Kesgrave

July 12 10am - 12pm,

July 17 6pm - 8pm

August 6 2pm -4pm

August 27 6pm - 8pm

If you would like to comment on the plans, send a letter to:

Kesgrave Neighbourhood Plan Public Consultation, Ferguson Way, Kesgrave, IP5 2FZ

Or email: enquiry@kesgravetowncouncil.org.uk



Comments must be received by September 2. They must include your name and address to

be accepted for consideration.