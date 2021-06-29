Published: 11:40 AM June 29, 2021

Rhys and Harry Black-Swallow will be shaving their hair off to raise money for children with cancer - Credit: Finlay Black

Twins from Kesgrave who have been growing their hair for almost two years are set to brave the shave to raise money for Cancer Research after their school teacher and a fellow pupil battled the disease.

Rhys and Harry Black-Swallow have decided to shave their heads after being so deeply touched by the stories of sick children and their families and what they all have to go through.

The 11-year-olds, who are raising money for Cancer Research UK described their former teacher as "strong" and said they want to shave their hair off to show their support to those who lose their hair during treatment.

Rhys said: "It is horrible for young people to have cancer, to lose their hair, be in hospital for so long and miss lots of their childhood.

Rhys and Harry have been growing their hair for almost two years - Credit: Finlay Black

"Our teacher could not come in and had to shave her head and I want to do it to help people with cancer.

"I feel nervous to shave my head, but it is nothing compared to what these children have to go through."

Both their teacher and fellow pupil have beaten cancer, but the boys are still keen to raise as much awareness as they can about cancer.

So far the pair have raised nearly £1,200 for the charity and they hope that the money can help those who need it most.

Harry said: "It is amazing how much money we have raised so far.

"It is very important for us to raise money so we can give it to someone who really needs it and especially in these tough times with Covid.

"Hopefully the money will help lots of children and their families.

"I hope it makes others that have cancer feel nice that me and Rhys are shaving our heads so they know that they are not the only ones who shave their heads."

The boys will be getting their heads shaved by one the owner of Isaacs barber shop in Woodbridge on Tuesday, July 13.