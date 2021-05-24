First World War hero's long-lost medals reunited with family

Published: 5:30 AM May 24, 2021

Iain Dunnett found his grandfather First World War medals on an auction site - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Kesgrave man has recovered his grandfather's long-lost medals awarded for his service in the First World War after spotting them listed for sale at an auction.

Iain Dunnett, who describes himself as "a bit of a history buff", leaves his surname registered with auctioneers in case an item related to his family ever comes up.

The 57-year-old received an email a few weeks ago after a series of medals awarded to Edward Robert Dunnett - Mr Dunnett's grandfather, who died in 1981 - were up for auction with London-based firm Dix Noonan Webb.

Edward Robert Dunnett was awarded the medals for the efforts in the Navy - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Edward, who was known as Rob, grew up in Woodbridge and fought in the Battle of Jutland between Britain's Royal Navy Grand Fleet and the Imperial German Navy's High Seas Fleet.

Mr Dunnett, who works for the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said he immediately knew they were his grandfather's medals.

He won the auction for £140 to return them to the family.

Mr Dunnett is not aware how they appeared on the auction listing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Dunnett said he has no idea how Edward ever lost the medals - but said they will be proudly displayed in his home to ensure his grandfather's efforts are not forgotten.

He said: "I just put an alert on the auction websites for family names, thinking they might have something of interest.

"I nearly fell over when I found these - I knew they were his straight away. I bid on them successfully and they are now back with the Dunnetts in Kesgrave.

They will be proudly displayed in Mr Dunnett's home - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I lost my grandfather when I was very young, so I never knew how he lost these medals. They maybe didn't mean as much to him as they do to us.

"He was a naval man through and through. He joined as a boy in 1912 and went all over the world. There's even a newsreel of him in the Antarctic. He had a great service.

Edward Robert Dunnett died in 1981 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I've always had that interest in history - I'm a bit a of a history buff and a military collector.

"We are certainly keeping these medals. We will put them on a mount and not put them in a drawer. We will prize them."