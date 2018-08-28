Donations to Kevin Beattie statue appeal reach £12,000 in just two days

Kevin Beattie shows his appreciation to fans who attend his testimonial match in 1982 Archant

Donations have continued to pour in for the campaign for a statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie – with the grand total up to around £12,000 in two days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s been a fantastic start for the appeal, launched by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

It was only announced on Monday – on what would’ve been The Beat’s 65th birthday – but has received widespread support.

Beattie, who died suddenly in September, was regularly voted Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player.

The campaign target is to raise £110,000 for a statue in the Portman Road area.

There has already been a £5,000 pledge from the Ipswich Town Independent Supporters’ Trust, and £1,000 from the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club, along with many individual donations from supporters.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “Thank you to everybody who has made a donation so far. We’ve been bowled over by people’s generosity.

“There’s no doubt the response to this appeal shows what a special player and character he was.

“We’re determined to maintain the momentum with this project to immortalise The Beat, and urge fans get behind it.

“We’d love it if every season ticket holder could donate a tenner – then we’d nearly be there.”

The statue will be designed by Suffolk sculptor and Ipswich Town fan Sean Hedges-Quinn, who did the statues of both Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

Early discussions have already taken place over the design, with further details due to be released in the New Year.

How you can donate to the appeal:

• Send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP11RS

• Visit the gofundme crowdfunding page

• Donate at collection buckets in reception of both the EADT office and BBC Radio Suffolk.

• Events will be held aimed at fans and businesses. Look out for more exciting details in the new year.