Statue of Ipswich legend Kevin Beattie gets planning permission

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 January 2020

A statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has secured planning permission. Picture: ARCHANT

A statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has secured planning permission. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A statue to honour Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has secured planning permission.

Sean Hedges-Quinn working on the maquette of the Kevin Beattie statue. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSean Hedges-Quinn working on the maquette of the Kevin Beattie statue. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Beat Goes On campaign launched in December 2018 for a bronze statue to immortalise the former Ipswich and England star. It has been led by the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD website.

The plans, lodged in November last year, were unanimously approved by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday morning.

Colin Kreidewolf, member of the Beat Goes On fundraising committee, said: "We are really pleased. It's a significant milestone on the way to actually having the statue erected.

"Sean Hedges-Quinn is now constructing the statue so we are really looking forward to when we get the chance to unveil it and see it in position."

Ipswich Towns Kevin Beattie in 1977. Picture: OWEN HINESIpswich Towns Kevin Beattie in 1977. Picture: OWEN HINES

Mr Kreidewolf said the project was aiming for the statue in place for an unveiling towards the end of the season - and hoped Town would be able to celebrate promotion back up to the Championship for the occasion.

He added: "Sean has come up with the leaping design which really epitomises Kevin Beattie in his prime. He used to be able to jump so high.

"I think it's a fantastic design and a great addition to the artwork in the town.

The Kevin Beattie Statue Campaign committee at the Sir Bobby Robson statue Picture|: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Kevin Beattie Statue Campaign committee at the Sir Bobby Robson statue Picture|: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"In the 55 years I have been watching the football club he is the best player by miles that has ever worn the blue shirt of Ipswich. His power, his strength, his ability to inspire the players around him - he is just sheer class."

The statue will be made of bronze and stand on a concrete plinth, positioned on the corner of Portman Road with the borough council's car park.

The borough council's portfolio holder for planning, Carole Jones, described it as a "beautiful statue" which was "a celebration" of Beattie's athleticism and skill.

Kevin Beattie died on September 16 2018 at the age of 64.

The much-loved icon spent 10 years at the club from 1971, and scooped accolades including the PFA Young Player of the Year in 1973-74, the FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981.

The defender, who also earned nine caps for England in the mid-1970s, retired in 1981, but later returned to play for a number of north Essex clubs - including Colchester United and Clacton Town.

In recent years he was the voice of BBC Radio Suffolk's match coverage, co-hosting Life's A Pitch with Mark Murphy.

