Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND Archant

An Ipswich town centre restaurant has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to emergency maintenance.

The Pizza Express in Key Street has an A4 sign attached to the glass door informing customers the restaurant is closed, thanking patrons for their patience.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “The site in Key Street are emergency works carried out on behalf of Pizza Express due to a broken water pipe.

“An investigation will be carried out tomorrow, Tuesday, December 4, in a bit to find the source of the problem.”

The length of the closure to the popular restaurant is dependent on the location and extent of the damage to the site and its water works.

The pavement surrounding the restaurant have already been dug up – with the public prevented from entering the scene with temporary metal fencing.

Suffolk Highways are expected to announce the results of their investigations later on tomorrow.

Pizza Express have another restaurant in Ipswich that remains open in Lloyds Avenue, close to the Cornhill.