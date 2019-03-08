Thunderstorms

Two cars involved in crash at Ipswich crossroads

PUBLISHED: 17:52 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 28 May 2019

Officers from Suffolk police are on scene of a collision between a Fiat Punto and Kia Venga in Civic Drive, Ipswich. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Two cars have collided at Ipswich's Civic Drive crossroads.

Debris left on the scene in Civic Drive, Ipswich. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANDebris left on the scene in Civic Drive, Ipswich. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The crash happened shortly after 4.25pm on Tuesday, May 28 at the junction of Princes Street and Civic Drive in the town centre.

Debris was spread across the junction, prompting a second police team to arrive on scene to assist in the clear-up, with fears that debris at the junction could have affected motorcyclists.

There were no reported injuries in the collision between a Fiat Punto and Kia Venga, although one man said his wife had been left shaken and remained in the car to keep warm.

Another added he feared both cars would be written-off as a result of the collision.

Both cars have parked in a nearby lay-by accompanied by police officers and are waiting for recovery vehicles to arrive.

Debris remains on the pathway near to the scene.

Traffic in the area is coping well.

