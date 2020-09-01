Inquest into death of Ipswich mum, 19, and son, 2, concludes

The father of an Ipswich woman who was found dead in her home with her son has described her as a “dedicated mother who was always happy”.

An inquest into the death of 19-year-old Kia Russell from Ipswich and her two-year-old son Kamari Russell concluded on Tuesday almost a year and a half after their deaths.

Miss Russell and her son were found dead in their home on March 6, 2019 by her father Aaron Russell.

Mr Russell was dropping off his son back at the property in Swinburne Road when he had come across his daughter and grandson’s bodies.

Emergency services were called but neither Miss Russell nor Kamari could be revived and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Russell described his daughter as a busy but organised individual who seemed to be managing her responsibilities well.

“She was always a happy girl all the time. Always smiling and laughing,” said Mr Russell.

“She was dedicated to her son and her work.

“She was doing well at college. She was coming up to her exams.”

Mr Russell said Miss Russell had done a good job in bringing up Kamari, despite her young age.

“He was a great lad,” said Mr Russell.

“Very intelligent young man and well looked after.”

A few days before her death Miss Russell’s mother found what appeared to be a suicide note.

“It caused a panic,” said Mr Russell.

Mr Russell said that he spent the next few days speaking with Miss Russell, telling her that the family would support her.

“She promised me she would not do it,” said Mr Russell.

Kamari’s father and Miss Russell’s ex partner, Carnell Dines, also gave evidence to the inquest.

Mr Dines confirmed that the pair had broken up a few weeks before Miss Russell and Kamari’s deaths.

He said that while the break up had affected both of them, it had been harder on Miss Russell.

The pair remained in contact because of their son.

Mr Dines told the inquest that he had seen evidence of Miss Russell self harming not long before she died.

“She just said she didn’t want to be here anymore,” said Mr Dines.

The inquest also heard that Miss Russell had engaged with mental health services and had requested anti depressants but did not want psychological therapy having had mental health issues for a number of years.

Post mortem results concluded that both Kamari and Miss Russell had died from compression to the neck.

In summing up, coroner Jacqueline Devonish said that despite her mental illness, she considered that Miss Russell was a very strong person.

“She was studying, working and raising a family,” said Ms Devonish.

Ms Devonish concluded that Kamari’s death was an unlawful killing but that Miss Russell had died from suicide.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.