Inquests open into deaths of Ipswich mother and son

PUBLISHED: 12:25 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 12 March 2019

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Inquests have opened into the deaths of mother and son Kia and Kamari Russell who were found by paramedics at their Ipswich home last week.

Police stand guard at Swinburne Road, Ipswich, where 19-year-old Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari died on Thursday, March 6 Picture: JAKE FOXFORDPolice stand guard at Swinburne Road, Ipswich, where 19-year-old Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari died on Thursday, March 6 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Opening the inquests this morning, Tuesday, March 12, coroner Jacqueline Devonish confirmed that both Ms Russell, 19, and her son, Kamari, who would have turned three tomorrow, died at their home in Swinburne Road, Whitton, on Wednesday, March 6.

The inquests heard that the pair were identified by Ms Russell’s father, and Kamari’s grandfather, the same day.

Following initial inquiries, the case was referred to the coroner’s service by Sergeants Ian Brown and Stuart Duffell, of Suffolk police.

A post-mortem to identify the cause of death in both cases will be conducted today by Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow.

Members of the public have left tributes at the house throughout Friday, March 7, in memory of Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari Picture: JAKE FOXFORDMembers of the public have left tributes at the house throughout Friday, March 7, in memory of Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ms Devonish opened and adjourned the inquests, with a review set to take place on April 23, and a provisional inquest date booked for September 9, 2019.

What do we know so far?

Officers were called to a property in Swinburne Road after the pair were discovered by paramedics from East of England Ambulance Service at about 5pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Both Ms Russell and two-year-old Kamari were later confirmed as having died at the scene.

A collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANTA collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary would not reveal what he had been arrested for, but confirmed that the boy was not arrested on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was bailed to report back to police on Friday, March 29 at 10am.

Suffolk Constabulary also confirmed that after initial police enquiries there is no indication any other parties were involved in the deaths.

