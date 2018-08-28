Police appeal after car stolen from Ipswich car park.

Officers are looking for information after the theft of a car from a car park in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was stolen from a car park in Ipswich.

The theft occurred between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Monday, January 14, in Grafton Way.

A white Kia Sportage, registration number CA14 KNH, was stolen from the car park which is situated next to the skate park.

It is believed the vehicle was driven away in the direction of the roundabout junction at Bridge Street and towards the one-way system.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 9.30pm and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle since it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 2758/19, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.