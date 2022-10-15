Police concerned for missing 17-year-old girl

Police are concerned for the welfare of a girl, 17, who was last seen in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl from Felixstowe.

Kiera Hood was last seen in Ipswich at about 10.30am on Friday.

She has been described as white, of a slim build with long brown hair.

Kiera was last seen wearing black and grey camouflage pattern trousers and a black puffer jacket.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said it is possible she has changed into a pair of jogging bottoms.

It is also believed that the 17-year-old may have links with the London area, the spokeswoman added.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Kiera and anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a female matching her description, is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.