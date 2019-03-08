Revealed: Name of teenager who murdered man in Ipswich alleyway

A Suffolk teenager who murdered a 32-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in an alleyway in Ipswich can be named as Kieran Hayward.

Ipswich Crown Court judge Martyn Levett lifted the ban on reporting 17-year-old Hayward's name today (Friday) at his sentencing hearing following an application by the EADT on the basis that naming him was in the public interest.

Judge Levett also lifted a similar order on 17-year-old Kieran Elliott, of Stanford Road, Colchester, who was found guilty of assisting Hayward following the murder of Daniel Saunders on December 16 last year. He had denied the charge.

Both Hayward and Elliott will be 18 next week.

Hayward, who formerly lived in Bury St Edmunds, had denied murdering Daniel Saunders on December 16 last year but was unanimously convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in August after a six-week trial.

Also before the court are four other defendants who denied assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park - but were all found guilty.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester and a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who can't be named because of his age.

During the trial the court heard that two of the defendants, including Hayward, bought a machete and a large knife from a shop in Southend the day before the killings.

They had been assisted by Durojaiye, who vouched for their ages.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, said Hayward and Gosbell were drug runners for a supply line known as 'Rico and Frank' and had been dealing on the streets of Ipswich from the Griffin Court home of a drug addict with a mounting drug debt.

The court heard that the pair went to a temporary base at a Premier Inn hotel, in Colchester, in order to get the weapons bought in Southend, after another Rico and Frank dealer claimed two days before Mr Saunders's death that he had tried to rob him of drugs.

The sentencing hearing continues.