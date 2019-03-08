Teenager guilty of brutal alleyway murder to be sentenced

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 17-year-old youth from Bury St Edmunds who murdered a 32-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in an Ipswich alleyway will be sentenced today.

Kieran Hayward had denied murdering Daniel Saunders on December 16 last year but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court after a six-week trial in August.

Four other defendants who denied assisting Hayward after the stabbing by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park but were found guilty will also be sentenced today.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 34, of Appleton Mews, Colchester and Kieran Elliott, 17, Stanford Close, Colchester.

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who was also convicted of assisting Hayward, will be sentenced at a later date.

Last week Ipswich Crown Court judge Martyn Levett lifted a ban on reporting Hayward's name following an application by this newspaper on the basis that naming him was in the public interest.

Judge Levett also lifted a similar order on Elliott.

Both Hayward and Elliott will be 18 next week.

During the trial the court heard that two of the defendants, including Hayward, bought two machetes from a shop in Southend the day before the killing.

They had been assisted by Durojaiye, who vouched for their ages.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, said Hayward and Gosbell had been drug runners for a supply line known as 'Rico and Frank' and had been dealing on the streets of Ipswich from the Griffin Court home of a drug addict with a mounting drug debt.

The court heard that the pair went to a temporary base at a Premier Inn hotel, in Colchester, in order to get the weapons bought in Southend, after another Rico and Frank dealer claimed two days before Mr Saunders's death that he had tried to rob him of drugs.

Mr Saunders suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, Ipswich.

He managed to run out of the alleyway into Kenyon Street where he collapsed before members of the public came to his aid and called an ambulance.