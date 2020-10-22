Drug dealer who lived ‘extravagant lifestyle’ jailed for five years

Police who searched the home of an Ipswich drug dealer found a large quantity of men’s and women’s designer goods, a court has heard.

The items, which were found in a bedroom of a property in Stanley Avenue, Ipswich, where Kieran O’Sullivan was living with his girlfriend, included designer shoes, belts and luggage, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

“They indicated quite an extravagant lifestyle,” said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

O’Sullivan, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply on May 8 this year, possession of a pepper spray and possession of criminal property namely £59,683 cash.

Jailing him for five years, Judge David Pugh said the case was serious as it involved 606g of cocaine worth between £20 and £30,000 and nearly £60,000 cash.

The court heard that police officers who had been keeping O’Sullivan under surveillance saw him putting items into the back of a van outside his home in Stanley Avenue on May 8.

O’Sullivan was arrested later the same day as he was driving a BMW on the A12 and was found to have £2,933 cash in one of his pockets.

When the van, which was being driven by Zachary Halsey, was stopped in Surrey officers found 125g of cocaine worth between £2,500 and £5,000 behind a panel.

When the address of O’Sullivan’s girlfriend’s mother was searched 375g of cocaine and a carrier bag containing £56,200 was found in the roof space above a garage.

A further 106g of cocaine, a balaclava, £550 cash, an extendable baton, a knife and a paper spray were found at the property in Stanley Avenue and a press was found in a garden shed.

Halsey, 31, of Bullfinch Close, Horley, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was given a two year prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 180 hours’ unpaid work.

The court heard that Halsey, who has no previous convictions, accepted knowing what was in the package in his van and had been tempted by the prospect of being paid £300 which he never received.

Peter Hutchings for O’Sullivan said his client had expressed remorse and had made efforts while he had been in custody to make the best of a bad situation.

He said O’Sullivan had used cannabis as a teenager and had started using cocaine when he was 17. By the age of 22 his drug use had spiralled out of control and had got him in the position he was in now.

Mr Hutchings said O’Sullivan’s girlfriend knew nothing about what was going on.