Men released under investigation as police probe ‘racist abuse’ of Kieron Dyer at golf club

PUBLISHED: 11:14 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 04 August 2020

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Two men have been released under investigation following their arrests after former Ipswich Town footballer Kieron Dyer was allegedly racially abused at Hintlesham Golf Club.

Police made the arrests after receiving a complaint on July 24.

The former international said his playing partner heard someone at the club make racist comments towards him.

On Monday, Suffolk police confirmed they had arrested two men.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and a malicious communications offence.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence. Both have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries

Dyer, said he felt “shocked and appalled” following the alleged incident.

Hintlesham Golf Club said they would ban anyone found to have used racist language.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

