Ipswich Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer fined for speeding

Published: 5:38 PM February 4, 2021

Kieron Dyer has been fined for speeding on the A12 in 2019 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Former Ipswich Town FC player and current U23s manager Kieron Dyer has been fined for speeding on the A12.

The 42-year-old was caught going 80mph in his Mercedes on the A12 between Stratford St Mary and East Bergholt, at 2.10am on February 25.

Dyer did not appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court for the hearing this afternoon, Thursday, February 4, after pleading guilty to the speeding offence, which took place in 2019.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance; however, this charge was dropped.

In his absence, the footballer was ordered to pay £150 in fines, £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £32.

He has 28 days to pay and will have his license endorsed with three points if he fails to comply.