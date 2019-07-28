Frustrations rise over 'commonplace' violence after latest teen stabbing

Targeted youth violence is becoming the "new normal", say frustrated campaigners, following another teenage boy was stabbed in Ipswich.

Police were called around 9.30pm on Friday to Kildare Avenue, where a 16-year-old boy sustained a stab wound to the back.

Detectives said the victim, who was discharged from hospital, had not engaged with enquiries, but that early indications suggested the attack was targeted.

Terry Charles, who set up grass roots group, Stop The Killing of Our Youth, last night said: "It's becoming commonplace for young people with criminal intent to use knives with no fear of the consequences. It's the new normal - and so is the fact that victims do not want to engage.

"Seeing a police officer in the street used to be enough to stop people with criminal intent. These kids want and need boundaries."

New prime minister Boris Johnson last week promised the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers in England and Wales.

And Mr Charles said: "Putting more police on the streets is a step in the right direction, but we need a long-term approach. We can't rest on our laurels."

Det Insp Tamlyn Burgess acknowledged the incident would cause local concern, but said there was not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

The officer said: "Early indications are that those involved are known to one another and we are following a number of lines of enquiry."

The stabbing happened a week after Home Office statistics revealed Suffolk saw the highest annual rise in knife crime across England and Wales - increasing 51% from 146 to 221 incidents.

The incident happened close to the scene of another stabbing in Marlow Road, near Westbourne Academy, on March 11.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore condemned the latest knifing and said: "This sort of violence continues to be shocking.

"It not only damages individuals, but communities.

"The area will be getting a suitable response and we are looking at long-term solutions.

"I'm pleased to hear about the extra resources, and we will make sure we get our fair share."

Police want to trace a man in his 20s, seen running towards the scene, dressed in white, with curly hair on the top of his head, which was shaved on one side.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 44101/19, visit the website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.