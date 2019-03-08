Mum appeals after crash involving daughter's specially adapted car

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING Katie Catling

An Ipswich teenager has been forced to take her specially adapted car off the road following a collision with another vehicle which failed to immediately stop at the scene.

Kim Sale celebrated winning a battle with the DWP over her Motability car in 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN Kim Sale celebrated winning a battle with the DWP over her Motability car in 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kim Sale, who had to fight the government to keep her Fiat 500 last year, was involved in a collision near her Ravenswood home on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old, whose leg was amputated to save her life from Ewing Sarcoma in 2015, has been left unable to drive the damaged Motability vehicle, nicknamed 'Phoebe the Fiat', which was almost taken away when the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said she had not qualified for the higher rate of Personal Independence Payment.

The crash happened at about 11.10am in Ransomes Way, between the roundabouts for Sainsbury's and John Lewis.

Repairs will have to be carried to a dented driver's door and damaged wing mirror. In the meantime, Kim will require a specially adapted replacement vehicle.

Kim's mother, Kellie Thomas, said an oncoming red vehicle moved into the opposite lane but failed to return in time to avoid a collision.

"The car may have gone back to find her, but it didn't stop at the scene, so Kim drove away," she added.

"She was very shaken and a bit freaked out by what happened.

"The car will have to go back through Motability and we'll have to see if a specialist hire car is available."

Debris from the other car, which Kim believes may have been a Vauxhall Corsa, was left behind at the scene.

Her mum posted an appeal on Facebook, saying: "If the driver would like to make contact, or if anyone witnessed the collision and is able to identify the registration of the red vehicle, it would be hugely appreciated if they could get in touch."

The incident was reported to the police, who can be reached on 101 by anyone with information.

Last year, the DWP overturned its decision after Kim's case was taken up by local MP, Dan Poulter.

It meant she was able to freely choose where to study her A-levels and to travel for employment.

Kim qualified for Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in June 2017, which meant she was able to take her driving test early.

She passed on her first attempt and was given her car through the Motability charity.