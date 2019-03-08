Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mum appeals after crash involving daughter's specially adapted car

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 22 June 2019

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING

Katie Catling

An Ipswich teenager has been forced to take her specially adapted car off the road following a collision with another vehicle which failed to immediately stop at the scene.

Kim Sale celebrated winning a battle with the DWP over her Motability car in 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWNKim Sale celebrated winning a battle with the DWP over her Motability car in 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kim Sale, who had to fight the government to keep her Fiat 500 last year, was involved in a collision near her Ravenswood home on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old, whose leg was amputated to save her life from Ewing Sarcoma in 2015, has been left unable to drive the damaged Motability vehicle, nicknamed 'Phoebe the Fiat', which was almost taken away when the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said she had not qualified for the higher rate of Personal Independence Payment.

The crash happened at about 11.10am in Ransomes Way, between the roundabouts for Sainsbury's and John Lewis.

Repairs will have to be carried to a dented driver's door and damaged wing mirror. In the meantime, Kim will require a specially adapted replacement vehicle.

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLINGKim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING

Kim's mother, Kellie Thomas, said an oncoming red vehicle moved into the opposite lane but failed to return in time to avoid a collision.

"The car may have gone back to find her, but it didn't stop at the scene, so Kim drove away," she added.

You may also want to watch:

"She was very shaken and a bit freaked out by what happened.

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLINGKim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING

"The car will have to go back through Motability and we'll have to see if a specialist hire car is available."

Debris from the other car, which Kim believes may have been a Vauxhall Corsa, was left behind at the scene.

Her mum posted an appeal on Facebook, saying: "If the driver would like to make contact, or if anyone witnessed the collision and is able to identify the registration of the red vehicle, it would be hugely appreciated if they could get in touch."

The incident was reported to the police, who can be reached on 101 by anyone with information.

Last year, the DWP overturned its decision after Kim's case was taken up by local MP, Dan Poulter.

It meant she was able to freely choose where to study her A-levels and to travel for employment.

Kim qualified for Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in June 2017, which meant she was able to take her driving test early.

She passed on her first attempt and was given her car through the Motability charity.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We need to stick together’ – Ipswich MP talks pride and politics at Suffolk march

Sandy Martin, MP for Central Ipswich, at Suffolk Pride on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mum appeals after crash involving daughter’s specially adapted car

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING

16th century Suffolk cottage to star in Homes Under The Hammer

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich and Needham Market in November 2018 to film two properties. Picture: PA/WIRE

Shop theft ‘menace’ with ‘extraordinary’ record of 246 offences jailed again

Lee McLaughlin has begun another stretch behind bars following his most recent spate of thefts from shops Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing boy found after going missing from home in Trimley St Martin

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists