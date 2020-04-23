E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich children face ‘digital divide’ during coronavirus crisis, warns headteacher

23 April, 2020 - 17:41
Pipers Vale Academy in Ipswich has allowed year-six pupils to borrow chromebooks during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PARADIGM TRUST

Pipers Vale Academy in Ipswich has allowed year-six pupils to borrow chromebooks during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PARADIGM TRUST

Archant

Young people face a “digital divide” in Ipswich during the coronavirus crisis, a headteacher has warned – with some left without a computer for their home education.

Pipers Vale Academy in Ipswich, pictured here before the lockdown, is run by the Paradigm Trust. Picture: PARADIGM TRUSTPipers Vale Academy in Ipswich, pictured here before the lockdown, is run by the Paradigm Trust. Picture: PARADIGM TRUST

Many teachers have reverted to remote, online teaching after the pandemic forced schools to close to everyone except the children of key workers reliant on childcare.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

Yet Pipers Vale Academy, in Ipswich, has decided to make hard copies of home-schooling workbooks after recognising that many children simply did not have access to their own computer.

Some, for example, share laptops of PCs with siblings and parents – while others are totally reliant on mobile phones and 4G connections which are not ideal for schoolwork.

Pipers Vale Academy in Ipswich, pictured here before the lockdown, sends home hard copy learning packs to children. Picture: PARADIGM TRUSTPipers Vale Academy in Ipswich, pictured here before the lockdown, sends home hard copy learning packs to children. Picture: PARADIGM TRUST

The Paradigm Trust school decided to loan its limited number of chromebooks to year-six children, judging them to be most in need because of their impending transition to secondary school.

MORE: 5 ways teenagers can take care of their mental health during extended lockdown

“It’s particularly important that they’re high school-ready,” said Ms Morton.

In total, 85% of year-six pupils at the school have borrowed a chromebook for the coming weeks.

“A big issue we’re well aware of is a lack of wi-fi broadband and a lack of devices,” said Ms Morton.

“There’s a digital divide – lots of families don’t have access to online learning platforms.

“People have internet-enabled phones, but not all online platforms work on tablets and phones.

“We’re producing hard copy work packs because we know lots of children aren’t able to do that online work.

You may also want to watch:

“We don’t want children to fall behind.”

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Some schools, such as the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, have created online video lessons which pupils log in to at set times.

While Pipers Vale – which has 330 pupils – is planning an online assembly, Ms Morton says: “We couldn’t enforce logging in at set times.

“We’ve got to work together. It’s not my remit to dictate to parents when they do it.”

Teachers create workbooks bespoke to every child to match what they need to learn.

These are then printed out and hand-delivered to their homes.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

Ms Morton said parents and the wider community had been supportive of the school’s efforts throughout the crisis.

However, she said it was important for parents to realise teachers are contactable should they have any concerns or queries.

Teachers are also calling parents to ask them if their children have any problems with connectivity.

Meanwhile, Ipswich’s Copleston High School has reconfigured 120 laptops that are usually used within normal lessons and activities for students’ use during the coronavirus crisis.

The school is also benefitting from a donation of 12 chromebooks from the company Drax, each with a dongle containing three months of free internet data usage.

Principal Andy Green said the laptops have been given to young people who might have to share equipment with siblings or parents, making it harder to learn on their own.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Daughter’s fight for answers after ‘gentle, caring’ dad dies of coronavirus

Sisters Lisa and Clare with dad Dennis Ely Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Daughter’s fight for answers after ‘gentle, caring’ dad dies of coronavirus

Sisters Lisa and Clare with dad Dennis Ely Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

13 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex as national numbers rise

ESNEFT which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has reported 11 new deaths Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich children face ‘digital divide’ during coronavirus crisis, warns headteacher

Pipers Vale Academy in Ipswich has allowed year-six pupils to borrow chromebooks during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PARADIGM TRUST

Government pledges to offer coronavirus tests to essential workers and their households

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing outside Ipswich home

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply outside an Ipswich property Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24