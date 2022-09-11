Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk County Council
The reign of His Majesty King Charles III has been proclaimed in Ipswich.
The reading took place at Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill at 1pm.
Thousands of people lined the streets of the town for the historic moment and drone footage, captured by Suffolk County Council, revealed the scale of the event.
At the proclamation, the Punton family, made up of parents Chris and Sam, and children Kaitlyn, 11, Calleigh, 9, and William, 5, were there to witness the historic moment.
Kaitlyn, 11, said: "I remember her [The Queen] as the longest reigning monarch ever."
Sam said: "He has just lost his mum and it must be hard to both mourn her and get on with your new role.
"We were saying he is going to be a really good king because he has watched his mother do it for such a long time. Everything she would have done, he is going to follow in those footsteps."
Most Read
- 1 Where to park for Proclamation reading at Ipswich Town Hall
- 2 Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre
- 3 Details of the Queen's funeral announced
- 4 Pictures show one of world's largest container ships arriving at Felixstowe
- 5 Man charged following serious assault in town centre
- 6 The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning
- 7 New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils
- 8 Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich
- 9 Visitors queue to see Ipswich's heritage gems
- 10 How King Charles has already done things differently
After the reading at Ipswich, 23 local proclamations of the accession will be held in the following towns at 3.30pm:
- Hadleigh – Market Place
- Sudbury – Town Hall steps
- Aldeburgh – Moot Hall
- Beccles – Outside Kings Head on Sheepgate/New Market
- Bungay – St Mary’s Church
- Felixstowe – Town Hall
- Framlingham – St Michael’s Church
- Halesworth – Arboretum (War Memorial)
- Kesgrave – All Saints Church
- Leiston – Post Office Square
- Lowestoft – War Memorial, Royal Plain
- Saxmundham – Market Hill
- Southwold – Town Hall
- Woodbridge – Shire Hall
- Eye – Town Hall
- Needham Market – St John’s Church
- Stowmarket – Market Place by the Memorial Clock
- Brandon – Market Square
- Bury St Edmunds – Angel Hill
- Clare – Market Square
- Haverhill - Market Square
- Mildenhall - Market Square
- Newmarket - Memorial Hall