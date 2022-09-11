News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:29 PM September 11, 2022
Crowds outside Ipswich Town Hall for the proclamation of King Charles III's reign

Crowds outside Ipswich Town Hall for the proclamation of King Charles III's reign - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The reign of His Majesty King Charles III has been proclaimed in Ipswich.

The reading took place at Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill at 1pm.

Thousands of people lined the streets of the town for the historic moment and drone footage, captured by Suffolk County Council, revealed the scale of the event.

At the proclamation, the Punton family, made up of parents Chris and Sam, and children Kaitlyn, 11, Calleigh, 9, and William, 5, were there to witness the historic moment.

From left to right: Sam, William, Kaitlyn, Calleigh, and Chris Punton at the proclamation for the accession

From left to right: Sam, William, Kaitlyn, Calleigh, and Chris Punton at the proclamation for the accession of King Charles III - Credit: Archant

Kaitlyn, 11, said: "I remember her [The Queen] as the longest reigning monarch ever."

Sam said: "He has just lost his mum and it must be hard to both mourn her and get on with your new role.

"We were saying he is going to be a really good king because he has watched his mother do it for such a long time. Everything she would have done, he is going to follow in those footsteps."

After the reading at Ipswich, 23 local proclamations of the accession will be held in the following towns at 3.30pm:

  • Hadleigh – Market Place 
  • Sudbury – Town Hall steps 
  • Aldeburgh – Moot Hall 
  • Beccles – Outside Kings Head on Sheepgate/New Market
  • Bungay – St Mary’s Church 
  • Felixstowe – Town Hall 
  • Framlingham – St Michael’s Church 
  • Halesworth – Arboretum (War Memorial) 
  • Kesgrave – All Saints Church 
  • Leiston – Post Office Square 
  • Lowestoft – War Memorial, Royal Plain
  • Saxmundham – Market Hill 
  • Southwold – Town Hall 
  • Woodbridge – Shire Hall 
  • Eye – Town Hall 
  • Needham Market – St John’s Church 
  • Stowmarket – Market Place by the Memorial Clock 
  • Brandon – Market Square 
  • Bury St Edmunds – Angel Hill 
  • Clare – Market Square 
  • Haverhill - Market Square 
  • Mildenhall - Market Square 
  • Newmarket - Memorial Hall 
