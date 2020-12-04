Meet the Ipswich pub landlady helping locals through a crisis

Published: 6:30 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Kingfisher pub landlady Penny Youngs-Debnam has made a name for herself as a community champion since taking over the reins at the popular Chantry pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

To community hero Penny Youngs-Debnam, being the landlady of a popular Ipswich pub means so much more than just pouring pints.

Penny has worked at the pub since 2013, but became landlady last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Since taking over the Kingfisher in Chantry last year, both Penny and her husband Dwayne have thrown their arms around the local community to provide them with a local pub which puts their wellbeing at the centre of everything they do.

From running mental health support classes to launching charity appeals in the wake of crises, the husband and wife team have gone above and beyond in their efforts to ensure no-one is left behind or struggling alone.

This has become especially true during the coronavirus crisis, with Penny, 40, having stayed up as late as 5am to speak to customers feeling isolated and alone.

Earlier this week, Penny even visited the home of an elderly customer who lives alone to provide him with support.

Penny Youngs-Debnam with her husband Dwayne and Rex Manning at the pub's allotment Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: “You find you’re at the heart of the community when you run a pub. There are always people who come to you and ask if you can help them.

“I was brought up to be there for people, to help them when they are in need, even before we got the pub I would always do whatever I could.

“I’ve struggled with depression myself and have found that it really helps me when I’m supporting other people, it keeps things at bay.

“Seeing the improvements in other people and knowing that I’m doing good is an amazing feeling.”

The pub opened a charity shop to raise money for toddler Ireland Banham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Among some of her other charity works includes an appeal to help raise money for a local family who lost their home and belongings to a fire last year.

Working alongside fellow local pub the Belstead Arms, the appeal raised more than £1,600 for the family in Radcliffe Drive, alongside clothing and toiletries.

She also threw her support behind a campaign to help former wheelchair athlete Carl Collins buy a new specially-adapted car to give him back his independence and opened a charity shop to help raise money for local toddler Ireland Banham, who suffers from the rare cancer neuroblastoma.

“That warm feeling you get inside by helping people is something like no other,” she added.

“My life is all about helping people, I’ll never feel comfortable sitting back knowing people are suffering.

“There are some people who might feel comfortable not supporting other people in there time of need, but that’s not what I’m about.

“We were put on this earth to help people and I truly believe that.”

The pub’s mental health group, which aims to get men talking about how they are feeling, has continued to go from strength to strength since its launch this year.

On top of a private Facebook group for members to speak to each other about what they are going through, the pub also owns an allotment where members can go to unwind and grow their own vegetables to sell.

It is hoped the group will help battle strereotypes that men should put on a stiff upper lip and not open up about their mental health.

“The mental health group is our biggest thing and it is getting stronger and stronger every day,” she said. “But we want to do more and we want to help as many people as we can.

“The effects the coronavirus lockdowns have had on people have been unreal – especially for the gentleman I went to see earlier this week, it doesn’t only affect your mental health, it does physically too.

“My heart ached when I saw him.”

Penny added the effects of the lockdowns have also had an impact on herself and other landlords, but said she will never stop putting the interests of people in need first.

She said: “Although I fear we will not reopen until next year – and I hope I’m wrong – we will still be there to help whoever we can.

“There have been times when you sit there and think that it’s not worth it – but we are not going anywhere.

“Right now, we have a pub full of food and we don’t want local people going hungry.

“If you need help, we won’t tell a soul, just please get in touch and we’ll do what we can.”

Those who would like to join the pub’s mental health group can do so by contacting the pub on Facebook.

Those requiring support for their mental health can also contact Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust 24/7 on 0808 196 3494.