E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ipswich pub to open charity shop as fight to help toddler with cancer continues

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 February 2020

Ireland Banham with mum Chloe, who is raising money to pay for a life-saving vaccine for Ireland in the USA PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Ireland Banham with mum Chloe, who is raising money to pay for a life-saving vaccine for Ireland in the USA PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A popular Ipswich pub is set to open its own charity shop to help stage four cancer struck toddler Ireland Banham.

Kingfisher Pub in Chantry is opening a charity shop to raise money for Ireland Banham's medical bills Picture: RACHEL EDGEKingfisher Pub in Chantry is opening a charity shop to raise money for Ireland Banham's medical bills Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ireland, who is 21 months old, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer which attacks nerve cells in the body - last July.

The brave toddler has remained bubbly throughout her gruelling journey, dancing and singing along to rapper Stormzy, while being overwhelmed with Christmas cards from members of the community last year.

But the vaccine which could prevent her from relapsing after remission is not available under the NHS - prompting mum Chloe to raise money to fund the life-saving treatment. So far, the JustGiving page for Ireland has raised more than £24,000.

Now, in an attempt to raise more money for the young family, the Kingfisher pub is set to open its own charity shop in its former coffee shop space, with Ipswich MP Tom Hunt due to attend its official opening on Saturday, February 29. The Chantry pub has already helped raise more than £3,000 for the cause, including through head shaves with Ipswich Against Gangs, while a horse racing night, 80s disco and car wash event are also planned in the coming months.

Ireland Banham, who is fighting stage four neuroblastoma Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYIreland Banham, who is fighting stage four neuroblastoma Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Landlady Penny Youngs-Debnam said: "I first met Ireland a couple of months ago and it broke my heart.

"She really got to me, seeing what the poor little girl is going through is awful.

"We are always looking for donations, anything which can help us help her."

In May, Inspire Suffolk in Lindbergh Road will host a charity football tournament for Ireland, with emergency services, face painters and a bouncy castle on offer to local families.

Last year, the mother of Sunderland AFC fan Bradley Lowery - who made headlines for his friendship with former England striker Jermain Defoe before his death from neuroblastoma in 2017 - visited Ireland and her mum Chloe as they launched the fundraising campaign.

At the time, Mrs Lowery said: "Ireland is absolutely beautiful and every child, no matter what age, whatever the illness, deserves the chance to live and so if we can enable that and support the families in any way possible then we will."

The charity shop at the pub in Hawthorn Drive will be open at least six days a week, Mrs Youngs-Debnam confirmed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police close major road for emergency roof repairs

Police cordoned off Scrutton Bland in Ipswich after there were reports of loose roof panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester chosen over Ipswich for new £30million hospital treatment centre

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

‘If we reach just one person, it’s worth it’ – Fire fighters open up about mental health

Suffolk firefighters are going to be cycling the length of the UK to raise awareness of mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Film fans recreating scenes from Yesterday as they enjoy a pint at The Ramsholt Arms

Max Durrant, who manages the Ramsholt Arms, allowed Danny Boyle to record a scene from Yesterday at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach steps sealed off after storms erode coastline

The steps on Felixstowe's South Beach have been closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24