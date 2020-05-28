E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested over drug dealing offences in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:18 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 28 May 2020

Police stopped a car on Kings Way in Ipswich on Wednesday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Ipswich on drug offences after his car was stopped by police.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the car on Kings Way at around 11am on Wednesday morning.

The male driver fled from police but was located in a nearby garden by police a short time later.

Police recovered a package containing a number of wraps, thought to Class A drugs, at the scene.

The 24-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been bailed to return to police on June 23.

