Critically injured cyclist in ‘stable’ condition in hospital

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A cyclist remains critically injured but in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a collision with a lorry on a roundabout off the A14.

The crash happened shortly before at 10.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Kirton Road, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin.

A cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with “serious injuries” after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

The A14 Trimley roundabout junction was closed for several hours.

On Friday, police said the cyclist was in a stable but critical condition.

Any witnesses to the collision, including anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at police headquarters on 101, quoting CAD 98 of November 26.