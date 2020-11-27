E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Critically injured cyclist in ‘stable’ condition in hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:39 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 27 November 2020

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cyclist remains critically injured but in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a collision with a lorry on a roundabout off the A14.

The crash happened shortly before at 10.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Kirton Road, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin.

A cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with “serious injuries” after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

The A14 Trimley roundabout junction was closed for several hours.

On Friday, police said the cyclist was in a stable but critical condition.

Any witnesses to the collision, including anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at police headquarters on 101, quoting CAD 98 of November 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman killed in car crash on country road

The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Critically injured cyclist in ‘stable’ condition in hospital

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Death of ‘bubbly’ woman who fell from window was drug-related, coroner finds

The 33-year-old's inquest was held at Essex Coroner's Court on Thursday Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Worker wrote ‘WTF’ after Suffolk firm manipulated fire test, Grenfell inquiry hears

Celotex is based in Hadleigh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Felixstowe care home creates outdoor pod so families can see loved ones safely

Skyline Whitespace installed the social distancing pod at Brierfield Residential Home for the residents and their families. Picture: BRIERFIELD RESIDENTIAL HOME