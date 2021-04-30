Pub extension to enable it to serve food and survive given go-ahead

Published: 7:00 PM April 30, 2021

A Suffolk pub has been given the go-ahead to extend its kitchen facilities to help it survive the Covid crisis by being able to prepare and serve food for its customers.

Applicant Suzanne Pyne has been granted permission by East Suffolk Council planners to incorporate an existing scullery into the White Horse Inn, Bucklesham Road, Kirton, as part of plans to double the size of the kitchen.

Planning and building consultants BB Designs said the proposals had been driven by pub's lack of a commercial grade kitchen - highlighted by the recent lockdowns and restrictions faced by pubs.

The company said: "The existing kitchen is only 13sq m, which is too small to accommodate modern hygiene requirements and produce any volume of food for a business use."

The extension will add 20sq m to the total floorspace of the Grade II listed building which has been a pub since the mid-1800s.

BB Designs told the council: "This is considered to optimise the use of the building as well as ensuring the longevity of the building as part of the community. As without the extension the pub would likely close due to not being able to open unless it can offer food as well as drinks due to the current national lockdown restrictions."

Kirton & Falkenham Parish Council said it "wholeheartedly supports" the project.

It said: "The council believes that it is essential for the ongoing viability of the White Horse building for its original purpose and that it will not only maintain but also improve this social amenity within the village.

"The plans are seen as appropriate for the purpose and sensitive to the building and local character. The new owners have already done much to restore the building, maintaining the original character whilst making the interior an attractive place for customers."