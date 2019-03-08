Partly Cloudy

Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:26 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 25 May 2019

Crews have tackled a kitchen fire in Dale Hall Lane in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Crews have tackled a kitchen fire in Dale Hall Lane in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a kitchen blaze in Ipswich - which is thought to have started when a dishwasher caught fire.

Two crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Dale Hall Lane after receiving reports of the fire at around 1.15pm this afternoon, Saturday May 25.

A spokesman for the fire service said there were no reports of any injuries.

He said: "We had two appliances there with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

"It looks like it was a dishwasher that had caught on fire.

"The dishwasher has now been removed from the property and the electricity has been isolated."

He added that the fire had been extinguished and a stop called to the incident at around 1.45pm.

