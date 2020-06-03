Kitten abandoned on A14 flyover near Felixstowe

The abandoned kitten, who the RSPCA has named Dorris, was found abandoned in a cat carrier on the A14 flyover at Levington near Felixstowe. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was found abandoned in a cat carrier on the A14 flyover at Levington.

The kitten, who has since been named Doris by staff at the RSPCA animal centre in Martlesham, was not wearing a collar when she was found in the early hours of Friday, May 15.

Doris was discovered by a member of the public, who took her home and called the RSPCA for help, after finding her inside the carrier – which also had a t-shirt in it – with the door left wide open.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Bartle collected the kitten and took her to the centre in Martlesham where the dedicated staff are now caring for Doris, who is around 10 to 12 weeks old.

Natalie said: “Poor Doris was found during the early hours in a blue/black coloured plastic cat basket and she’d been left near a flyover.

“It’s awful to think what could have happened to her had she ventured out of the carrier.

“I’m just so thankful that she was found before anything further happened. Despite her ordeal she is so friendly and very vocal, I’m just glad she is now safe and in the care of the RSPCA.”

The RSPCA is now investigating and has urged anyone who may be responsible for abandoning Doris to get in touch by calling the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Natalie urged: “Abandoning an animal is never the right thing to do, and we would urge owners not to leave their pets and to seek help from friends, family or charities instead.”

Please note that Doris is not available for rehoming at the moment.