E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jailed teen cultivated cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt

04 June, 2020 - 05:30
Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A teenager who cultivated a commercial scale cannabis factory in Ipswich to pay for being smuggled into the country has been jailed for 10 months.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Klodian Nikoci was put straight to work tending the operation inside a one-bedroom flat after being brought into the UK by truck, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 19-year-old was alone in the first-floor property in St George’s Street when police executed a warrant at 10.05am on January 15.

Prosecutor Russell Butcher said Nikoci climbed from a window onto the roof of an adjacent car repair centre but soon complied with instructions to descend and surrender himself to officers.

The Albanian national told police he was working to pay off a debt incurred from his illegal transportation to the country, but offered no comment to questions during a recorded interview.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Butcher said the flat contained 43 female cannabis plants, nearing maturity, with a potential yield of up to 3.6kg and worth up to £36,000 on the street.

He said officers also found specialist growing equipment powered by electricity that appeared to have been bypassed.

Craig Marchant, mitigating, said Nikoci had been cooperative after his brief escape attempt and pleaded guilty to producing cannabis between December 12 and January 14 at the earliest opportunity before magistrates the day after his arrest.

He said Nikoci, who was sleeping on a camp bed in the flat, had naively taken on the role of watering plants to repay his debt.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

“I can’t say his vulnerability was exploited, but his explanation of being taken to the flat and promised work to pay off the debt suggests an element of coercion that adds to his naivety,” he added.

Judge Emma Peters accepted Nikoci played a limited role, but said: “Let’s be clear, you were involved in a large operation capable of producing significant quantities of cannabis on a commercial scale.

“It is accepted you performed a limited role under direction and were a relatively naive young man, but I’m acutely conscious you had motivation in order to pay off a debt incurred by being brought into the country illegally a month before.

Nikoci was jailed for 10 months but will soon be eligible for release, having served almost half in custody since his arrest.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYInside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Judge Peters said his possible deportation would be a matter for the UK Border Agency.

His arrest came during a week of action in Ipswich and Felixstowe which saw eight other arrests made for a variety of offences, including being concerned in the supply of drugs, burglary and possession with intent to supply.

Code-named Operation Drawbridge, the crackdown also saw officers from the Scorpion and Sentinel teams, CID and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit play a key role in enforcement, while council trading standards officers also checked 19 licensed premises in Ipswich, leading to 20 bottles of alcohol and spirits with unpaid duty being seized.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jailed teen cultivated cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

How can we trust politicians to decide on our lives when they behave like this?

MPs queue in Westminster Hall to vote on banning electronic voting in the House of Commons: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

‘It’s lovely to talk to him’ - Town fan John, 73, on his weekly lockdown chats with star Vincent-Young

Ipswich Town star Kane Vincent-Young has been calling season ticket holder John Hassey, inset, every week during lockdown

Fears over vulnerable children in danger being missed as referrals drop 50% in coronavirus lockdown

The number of vulnerable children referrals in Suffolk has gone down by up to half in the coronavirus lockdown, leading to fears some children are at harm and being missed. Stock picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Police focus on 52 waste collection sites in baby death inquiry

Suffolk police is narrowing its search for more information following the discovery of a dead baby in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24