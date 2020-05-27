Teenage cannabis farmer faces sentencing wait

A teenager caught when police uncovered a cannabis factory thought to be worth £30,000 inside an Ipswich flat faces an extended wait to be sentenced.

Klodian Nikoci had been due to be sentenced on Wednesday at Ipswich Crown Court.

The case had to be adjourned due to an error over the time he should have been produced on video link from Chelmsford prison.

The 19-year-old had already admitted producing cannabis at an address in St George’s Street between December 14 and January 14.

Nikoci was arrested after being seen clambering from a rear window of the property and onto a neighbouring roof.

When police entered the two-room flat, they found one room full of growing equipment, including heaters, lights and ventilators, and another room filled with 43 mature cannabis plants, each between three and four feet tall.

Judge David Goodin set a new date for sentencing on June 3.