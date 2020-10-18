Prisoner serving 10-year drug sentence on the loose
PUBLISHED: 16:43 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 18 October 2020
Archant
A prisoner at Hollelsey Bay serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences has absconded from jail.
Klojan Hodaj failed to report for lunchtime roll-call this afternoon (Sunday, October 18).
The 34-year-old is described as of a slim build, 6ft 1in tall and has a tattoo on the side of his left leg.
Enquiries are on-going to locate Hodaj and police have warned anyone who has seen him not to make an approach.
They should instead call police, quoting CAD 155 of October 18.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.