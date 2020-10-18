Prisoner serving 10-year drug sentence on the loose

A prisoner at Hollelsey Bay serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences has absconded from jail.

Klojan Hodaj failed to report for lunchtime roll-call this afternoon (Sunday, October 18).

The 34-year-old is described as of a slim build, 6ft 1in tall and has a tattoo on the side of his left leg.

Enquiries are on-going to locate Hodaj and police have warned anyone who has seen him not to make an approach.

They should instead call police, quoting CAD 155 of October 18.