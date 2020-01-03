E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who stole special edition James Bond books worth nearly £4k avoids immediate jail term

PUBLISHED: 10:56 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 January 2020

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing five special edition copies of Casino Royale from a warehouse in Martlesham. Picture: EON PRODUCTION/PA WIRE/DAVID CHESKIN

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing five special edition copies of Casino Royale from a warehouse in Martlesham. Picture: EON PRODUCTION/PA WIRE/DAVID CHESKIN

Archant

An Ipswich warehouse worker who stole five rare James Bond books worth £3,750 to pay for medical treatment for his dog has been given a suspended prison sentence

Konrad Bulawa, 38, of Station Street, Ipswich, stole the limited editions of Casino Royale, by Ian Fleming, while he was working for Ceva Logistics in Mendlesham, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The company became aware of the thefts after several copies of the book, which had specific serial numbers as well as rare covers and spines, went missing from a pallet in a warehouse in June 2018.

A security team from the logistics firm looked for the stolen goods online and found two of the special edition Bond books on sale on eBay for their £750 price tag from an account name Bulawa_bulawa.

After approaching the buyer online and confirming that the serial numbers matched two of the books that were stolen, the information was passed to the police - who obtained an address from the account which was handed over by eBay.

Bulawa's name was also associated with the account and after the company confirmed that he worked part-time at the warehouse, a warrant was carried out at his Ipswich home and he was arrested.

You may also want to watch:

None of the books were recovered by the police.

While Bulawa was being interviewed, officers noticed that the adverts had been taken off the internet and, following analysis of his phone, it emerged that his wife Joanna had allegedly been involved in planning the sale.

She was later charged with fraud but had since left the country without entering a plea.

Bulawa admitted theft by an employee and two offences of fraud by false representation and was given a 32-week prison sentence, suspended for two years - and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £3,750 compensation to Ceva Logistics and a £140 victim surcharge.

Carl Wheeler, for Bulawa, said his client - who has no previous convictions - had stolen the books to pay for medical treatment for his 13-year-old dog which had since died.

He said his client had started working for Ceva Logistics in April 2018 and was sacked as a result of the offences.

Mr Wheeler accepted the offences had required some degree of planning but said the offending wasn't sophisticated.

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Clarks announces closure at Copdock Mothercare store

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Man who stole special edition James Bond books worth nearly £4k avoids immediate jail term

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing five special edition copies of Casino Royale from a warehouse in Martlesham. Picture: EON PRODUCTION/PA WIRE/DAVID CHESKIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Halifax striker

Ipswich Town have been linked to former Exeter City striker Liam McAlinden. Photo: PA

‘Top of my wishlist called’.... Witch No.5 admits, as he is announced by the Foxhall club

New Witch, Danny Ayres Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich to lobby for county Citizens Advice funding to be restored

Staff and volunteers from Suffolk branches of Citizens Advice outside Endeavour House, Ipswich, in 2019. Picture: NELLEKE VAN HELFTEREN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists