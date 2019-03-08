Video

WATCH: Killers Kyreis Davies and Isaac Calver in JBlock music videos

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

During the trial of six men accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, the media was prohibited from linking to music videos produced by members of the JBlock gang under the name YTBYTN.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kyreis Davies, 17, found guilty of murdering Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens Picture: Suffolk Police Kyreis Davies, 17, found guilty of murdering Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens Picture: Suffolk Police

Following the lifting of a reporting restriction on the identity of 17-year-old Kyreis Davies, upon his conviction for murder on Thursday, we can today publish the videos in question.

Davies can now be named and pictured after Judge Martyn Levett lifted the automatic reporting restriction following an application by this newspaper and the BBC.

The 17-year-old, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, recorded ‘trap’ music under the name ‘Youngz’ with murder accomplices Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, known as ‘Gio’, and Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, known as ‘Flex’.

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, also convicted of murdering 17-year-old Tavis, was known among peers as ‘Snipes’, while Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to one, was known as ‘Chico’ but did not appear in YTBYTN videos.

Aristote Yenge, convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich Picture: Suffolk Police Aristote Yenge, convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich Picture: Suffolk Police

YTBYTN also performed live at The Swan pub in Ipswich town centre.

During a three-month trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard there was bitter rivalry between the JBlock gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang, from the Nacton Road area of Ipswich.

At times, that rivalry is exhibited in YTBYTN videos, which show the defendants making gang signs and directing insults at Neno – or The Three, in reference to the IP3 postcode.

Lifting the reporting restriction on Davies, Judge Levett said the teen had told jurors about dealing drugs since the age of 13; working his way up the hierarchy of the syndicate and building his own customer base in Colchester.

“He regularly made trips to Ipswich, where he grew up, and knew the deceased because both were at the same primary school.

“He had been a member of JBlock – and I’m satisfied he remained an associate and was a leading character in the videos.”

Judge Levett said Davies had a supportive mother, whom he had not told about his gang involvement, or making up to £1,200 on every crack deal.

“The fact he showed himself on the videos and wrote lyrics can only add to public knowledge and enhance awareness of how to spot gang behaviour in families, and will, perhaps, enable diversion from gangs,” he added.

“The interests of open justice are now likely to outweigh the interests of this juvenile defendant.

“The offence was particularly grave, and it’s clear he drummed up support from associates in JBlock, corralling other persons, who travelled into their enemies’ territory – some armed with knives – and a brutal and shocking attack took place.

“The public will be aided by disclosure. I don’t see how it can interfere with his rehabilitation, which will take place over many years.”

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, was cleared of murder and manslaughter by the jury of five men and six women.

Tavis was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle by his attackers, who were accused of acting like a pack, hunting down its prey, in Packard Avenue last June.