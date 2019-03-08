Former St Joseph’s College teacher Paul McAuley found dead in Peru

Brother Paul McAuley, who was found dead in Peru, was previously a teacher at St Joseph's College in Ipswich. Pictures: LA SALLE Archant

A Catholic activist found dead in Peru was a former teacher at a top Ipswich school.

We were saddened to learn of the tragic death in Peru of Brother Paul, former teacher at St Joseph's College. He was working as an activist promoting the rights of the indigenous people. Requiescat in pacehttps://t.co/izQo5twKeW — Old Birkfeldians (@Oldbirkfeldians) April 4, 2019

Paul McAuley, taught at St Joseph’s College, an independent day and boarding school in Belstead Road.

Mr McAuley, aged 71, known as Brother Paul to colleagues and friends, moved to Peru in 1995 and worked with indigenous people, campaigning for their human and environmental rights.

Before moving to South America Mr McAuley, originally from Portsmouth, taught at St Joseph’s College during the late 1970s.

His reportedly burned body was discovered by students at the youth hostel he ran in Iquitos, a large city in the Peruvian Amazon.

In a tweet St Joseph’s College, whose former pupils include Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, musician Brian Eno and actor Richard Ayoade, said: “We were saddened to learn of the tragic death in Peru of Brother Paul, former teacher at St Joseph’s College. He was working as an activist promoting the rights of the indigenous people. Requiescat in pace.”

Mr McAuley is understood to have been awarded the MBE after setting up a school in a poor district of the nation’s capital, Lima.

He was a member of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, a Catholic teaching order based in Rome.

St Joseph’s was founded in 1937 by the order, which runs educational institutions around the world.In a statement Brother Jorge Gallardo De Alba, vicar general at the De La Salle, said: “The Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools communicates and laments the death of our Brother Paul McAuley, who was found dead on Tuesday, April 2, at the Intercultural Student Community “La Salle” in Iquitos, Peru, where he worked for more than 10 years.

“Brother Paul McAuley, president of the Loretana Environmental Network and advisor to the Peruvian Amazon Student Organization, was a well-known defender of the environment, fully identified with the reality of the Loreto Region and the problems of Indigenous Peoples.

“We have been informed that the Peruvian authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. We are waiting for more information.

“We feel united with the Peruvian church, with the Bolivia–Peru District and with all the Lasallians.

“May he rest in peace!”

Mr McAuley is understood to have been a vocal critic of oil pollution and deforestation in the Amazon.