Challenge launched to Citizens Advice funding cuts at Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to pursue the cuts to the Citizens Advice service. Picture: ARCHANT

A challenge by opposition groups at Suffolk County Council against the cabinet’s plan to axe Citizens Advice funding has failed to gain traction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Gardiner said the cuts would have a significant impact on Citizens Advice services. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Peter Gardiner said the cuts would have a significant impact on Citizens Advice services. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Labour and Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent groups united to ‘call in’ the decision made by cabinet on Tuesday to cut £368,000 of grant funding to Citizens Advice over two years, meaning that a council monitoring officer was asked to rule on whether the correct process had been followed.

The opposition groups claimed the council had made the decision before the results of an equality impact assessment (EIA) had been published – a document which analyses the impact a new policy will have.

But the council’s monitoring officer confirmed that as the final decision still had to be made by full council on February 14, and the cabinet proposals would be the subject to a full debate, no process was breached.

A council spokesman said: “The constitution is clear that the setting of the budget is a decision for full council, where the budget recommended by cabinet – and any amendments submitted – will be subject to full debate and vote.

Staff and volunteers from Suffolk branches of Citizens Advice outside Endeavour House, Ipswich, ahead of the Suffolk County Council cabinet meeting discussing funding cuts. Picture: NELLEKE VAN HELFTEREN Staff and volunteers from Suffolk branches of Citizens Advice outside Endeavour House, Ipswich, ahead of the Suffolk County Council cabinet meeting discussing funding cuts. Picture: NELLEKE VAN HELFTEREN

“On Tuesday, cabinet agreed its recommendation to council. As the final decision is by council and not cabinet, then the call-in provisions do not apply.”

Labour councillor Peter Gardiner, who called in the decision, said: “The cut to Citizens Advice will have a massive impact on the future budgets of the county council.

“Citizens Advice do tremendous work in providing early intervention services that mean people get the right help at the right time.

“This work means people don’t need to come to the county council in crisis when intervention is most expensive.

Green councillor Andrew Stringer questioned the phased withdrawal of Citizens Advice funding. Picture: SCC Green councillor Andrew Stringer questioned the phased withdrawal of Citizens Advice funding. Picture: SCC

“The equality impact assessment shows that there is no plan B for Citizens Advice, the council are simply washing their hands of those who need the service.

“By releasing the EIA after the meeting there has been no chance for the CAB to respond and therefore cabinet cannot have been in full possession of the facts.

Andrew Stringer from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group, who seconded the call-in, added: “We are proud to have called-in the decision to cut funding to Citizens Advice in Suffolk.

“It is completely unacceptable that Suffolk County Council’s cabinet made this decision without even bothering to read the equality impact assessment or consultation responses.

“It makes a mockery of the process and shows that this Conservative council holds the people of Suffolk in contempt: it isn’t listening to them, and it certainly doesn’t care about the impact these cuts will have on their lives.”

The matter will be debated by full council on February 14, and if approved, will come into effect at the start of the new financial year in April.

Conservative cabinet member for environment and public protection, Richard Rout, hailed the “great efforts” made by Citizens Advice staff and volunteers in their day to day work but said there were ways it could “continue to provide a good level of service across Suffolk”.

He added: “Our discussions [with Citizens Advice staff] were wide ranging and touched on opportunities around premises, fundraising activities, level of support from town and parish councils and potential for organisational change and savings this could deliver.”